Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the relocation ceremony of the Assam Rifles Headquarters from Central Aizawl to Zokhawsang on Saturday, marking a historic milestone in the Indian government’s development agenda for Mizoram.



Addressing the gathering, Shah emphasized that the decision was more than just an administrative move—it was a long-awaited commitment to the Mizo people, who had been demanding the headquarters' relocation for over 35 years due to the state’s challenging topography.



"This demand, which has persisted for 30-35 years, is now being fulfilled due to an important decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is not just a bureaucratic step but a reflection of the Indian government's responsibility towards the people of Mizoram," Shah stated.



Tracing the historical significance of the move, Shah noted that the first military camp in Aizawl was established in 1890, and since then, this relocation stands as one of the most significant decisions in Aizawl's history.



Highlighting the government’s broader vision, Shah highlighted the Modi administration’s decade-long efforts to drive growth across the northeast, spanning tourism, technology, agriculture, and entrepreneurship. He also credited PM Narendra Modi for fostering peace and stability in the region.



"Before Modi ji became Prime Minister, from Independence until 2014, all previous Prime Ministers had collectively visited the northeast only 21 times. In contrast, Modi ji has made 78 visits to the region so far, underscoring his commitment to its progress," Shah remarked.