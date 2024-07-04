Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Mizoram next month to take stock of the proposed relocation of Assam Rifles' base from the heart of Aizawl to Zokhawsang on its outskirts, Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on Thursday.

He said that he had discussed the matter with Shah during his visit to Delhi in June.

"A decision to shift Assam Rifles' base from Aizawl to Zokhawsang has been taken already. We are committed to shift the headquarters to the designated place. I am coming to Aizawl to inspect steps taken towards shifting the Assam Rifles' base," Lalduhoma quoted Shah as saying during their meeting.



Also Read: Mizoram CM meets Union Ministers, secures funding for health and development projects

Earlier, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma met with Union Health Minister JP Nadda wherein he informed the Northeast State CM that the first instalment of a Special Package for Mizoram’s lone medical college will be released soon.

Nadda told Lalduhoma that Rs 170 crores for the Zoram Medical College under the Special Package will soon be given for the development of the medical college.

They also discussed various developmental projects for Mizoram’s Health Sector.

DoNER and Minister of Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia assured Lalduhoma that funds to the state of Mizoram through NEC shall be increased and also agreed to look into the difficulties faced by Mizoram for funds received through Externally Aided Project (EAP).