Mizo National Front (MNF) President and former Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed support for the MNF to lead the next government in the state. The comments were made during a political session held at the party headquarters in Aizawl on Monday.

Zoramthanga disclosed that he had a detailed meeting with Shah during the latter’s visit to Mizoram on March 15. Their discussion reportedly covered various political and strategic issues, including Mizoram’s governance and India’s ties with neighboring Myanmar.

“During our meeting, Amit Shah ji expressed a clear desire for the MNF to return to power. He strongly encouraged grassroots efforts to achieve this goal,” said Zoramthanga. He added that he had never encountered a leader who so earnestly wished for MNF’s political resurgence.

The MNF is currently part of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre. However, the party does not collaborate with the BJP within Mizoram.

Mizoram is currently governed by the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), which ended MNF's term in the 2023 assembly elections. The MNF had previously brought an end to the Congress’ decade-long rule in 2018.

Zoramthanga also shared that Shah inquired about the performance of the current government under Chief Minister Lalduhoma. “I simply told him that the ZPM government is still new and is in the process of learning,” he remarked.