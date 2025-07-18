Mizoram govt secretary pushes for digital governance, tourism during Siaha visit

Secretary to the Mizoram government, Department of Information & Communication Technology (ICT) and Cooperation Department, Amit Sharma recently visited Siaha, where he held an extensive deliberation and discourse with officials of the district.

Presiding over the gathering, Abraham Beirazi Khithie, Addl DC briefly highlighted the profile of the district, remarking on the strengths, potential and challenges faced by the region.

Secretary Amit Sharma stated that his unannounced visit to the lone District Hospital earlier that day was outstanding and wished other departments would replicate the action. Pitching on the importance of paperless governance and the promotion and implementation of e-governance standards and digital transformation initiatives in the state, he stated that the state government is pushing for the implementation of e-Office systems across government departments, aiming to extend it to field offices and make Block-level offices paperless.

Deliberations with head of offices within the district were held extensively with representatives highlighting achievements, action plans as well as challenges and issues. The Secretary assured them that all possible steps and effort would be exerted to mitigate each of the issues. He also spoke on the importance of promoting tourism, which possess significant revenue generating potential.

Furthermore, he encouraged the members present for the promotion of the region’s scenic attributes to attract tourism in order to boost the district’s economy. He extended his best wishes for their success and requested their collaboration in advancing the district's development and alleviating poverty.

The Secretary was accompanied by H Vanhlupuia, Deputy Registrar, Cooperation Department, Lalengzuala, Informatics Officer ICT and Lalmuanawma DB Admin, MEeGS.