An ancient carved stone statue has been recovered from Darlawn Village in Aizawl District, Mizoram.

The statue was found while digging a pond.

The statue was recovered in a plot, 7 kms away from the village while digging for a pond by excavator.

The land is owned by one Lalremruata of Darlawn Village.

The statue is 3.6 feet long and 1.9 feet wide, and weighs about two quintals. The surrounding area was also immediately dug up for possibility of finding other statues. The statue was dressed up as a warrior was dug out from a depth of 10 ft.

The identity of the ancient statue is not yet declared officially but Mizoram Gorkha Mandir Committee and Hindu followers has claimed that the statue is of Hindu goddess Kali Devi also some historians and archeologist think that the statues most probably be of some Hindu religious deity.

However, various historians and archeologists believe that the statue belongs to Hindu religion. The recovery of an antique statue, resembling the Hindu goddess has sparked significant curiosity in the Christian-dominated state, whose history is mainly traced from Tibeto-Burman speaking language.