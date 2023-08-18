Arms dealer arrested in South Mizoram
Acting on specific input, security forces searched the premises of a person, which led to the recovery of one pistol and one revolver.
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In a major successful operation, Assam Rifles and police arrested an arms dealer who was trying to sell arms to anti-national elements.
Acting on specific input, security forces searched the premises of a person, which led to the recovery of one pistol and one revolver.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
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