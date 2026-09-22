Army jawan killed in Mizoram road-rage attack was sole breadwinner, family seeks justice

The family of a 29-year-old Army jawan who was allegedly assaulted and killed by a group of youths following a road-rage incident in Mizoram's Kolasib district has demanded justice, saying he was the sole breadwinner supporting his elderly parents.

The victim, Zakaria Lalhriattluanga, had returned home on leave and was travelling to his native New Builum village near Kolasib town when he was allegedly attacked along with his friend John Laltanpuia, a truck driver, on September 20.

The incident took place on NH-306 between Bualpui and Thingdawl on Sunday evening, following an altercation over slow traffic movement amid poor road conditions.

Zakaria's mother, Lalthazovi, said her son had joined the Assam Regiment in 2017 and was posted in Srinagar. He was the second youngest among five siblings and had been supporting the family.

His father, VL Duailova, is a former pastor and is over 78 years old, while his mother is 60. Both are no longer able to earn a livelihood because of their age, she said.

"Zakaria was the sole breadwinner of our family. He was our everything as we can no longer earn a living since we are old. He had also taken loans to build our house. His death has left us devastated," Lalthazovi told PTI.

'He was returning home to spend time with family'

According to the family and eyewitnesses, Zakaria and John were travelling in John's vehicle and had stopped at their friend Lalchawiliana's house at Bualpui, around 18 km from New Builum, for tea.

After leaving Bualpui, they allegedly encountered a truck travelling from the opposite direction on the wrong side of the road because of the poor condition of the highway.

Eyewitnesses said John confronted the truck driver and asked him to wait. At that point, around 20 youths belonging to a hockey team from Kawnpui allegedly arrived in a pick-up truck.

The youths were reportedly returning from a picnic resort near Thingdawl following victory celebrations.

They allegedly got down from the vehicle, pulled John out of his vehicle and assaulted him. Zakaria reportedly intervened and pleaded with the group not to attack his friend, following which he too was assaulted.

Lalchawiliana, who rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion, was also allegedly attacked.

Lalthazovi alleged that Zakaria was left by the roadside after he became unable to move.

She said she had spoken to her son shortly before the incident and he had told her that they would reach home at around 6.30 pm.

"When he did not arrive in time, we called him again, and he told us that the poor road conditions had delayed them. Shortly afterwards, Lalchawiliana informed us about the incident to our utter shock," she said.

"We cannot understand how a person who lived far away to defend his country and was returning home to spend time with his family could suffer such a fate in the hands of miscreants before even reaching home," she added.

The family appealed to the authorities to identify all those responsible and ensure stringent punishment.

Eight arrested

Police have arrested eight people, including two minors and a woman, in connection with the incident.

Kolasib Superintendent of Police Lalrinpuia Varte said five of the six adult accused were remanded in judicial custody, while the two teenagers were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday.

Meanwhile, residents of New Builum staged a demonstration outside Kolasib district jail on Tuesday, demanding justice and seeking the public identification of the arrested suspects.

According to leaders of the New Builum branch of the Young Mizo Association (YMA), police subsequently brought the accused before the assembled residents and publicly identified them.

The protesters demanded that those responsible be punished according to law, with some also seeking capital punishment, the YMA leaders said.a