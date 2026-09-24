Army man’s killing in road-rage incident brought disrepute to Mizoram: CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on September 24 condemned the killing of an Army personnel in an alleged road-rage incident in Kolasib district, saying the episode had brought disrepute to the state and its people.

Zakaria Lalhriattluanga (29), who was serving with the Assam Regiment and deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, was allegedly beaten to death by a group of youths in Kolasib on September 20 while he was returning to his native village of New Builum, police said.

"The incident has brought disrepute to Mizoram and its people. I sincerely hope that such an incident will never occur again anywhere in Mizoram," Lalduhoma said in a social media post.

The chief minister said those allegedly involved in the killing had been arrested and assured that the law would take its course.

Kolasib Superintendent of Police Lalrinpuia Varte said eight people, including two minors, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Lalduhoma also expressed his condolences to Zakaria's parents and other family members.

Zakaria's mother, Lalthzovi, had earlier said that her son was the sole breadwinner supporting his elderly parents.

The Army man was laid to rest with full military honours on Monday.