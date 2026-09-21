Army sepoy dies after alleged assault while returning home on leave in Mizoram

A 29-year-old serving Army personnel, Sepoy Zakaria Lalhruaitluanga, died after he was allegedly assaulted near the Bualpui Coffee Board area in Mizoram on Sunday evening, according to preliminary information.

Zakaria, a resident of New Builum, was serving with the Assam Regiment and had returned to Mizoram on leave from his posting in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

According to information received, a friend had picked him up from the airport, after which Zakaria stayed at the friend’s residence overnight.

On Sunday, while travelling towards his village, Zakaria reportedly encountered a traffic slowdown near the Bualpui Coffee Board area at around 6:30 PM. The slowdown was reportedly linked to poor road conditions.

At the same time, he reportedly came across a group of people from Thingdawl and Kawnpui Hmar Veng who were returning from a picnic.

Preliminary information suggests that an altercation broke out between Zakaria and members of the group, during which he was allegedly assaulted.

Zakaria subsequently collapsed near the Coffee Board area and died.

Following the incident, police and forensic teams reached the spot and began carrying out the necessary procedures. His body was covered at the scene as authorities started their investigation.

The Kawnpui Police have reportedly apprehended some of those allegedly involved in the incident, while others are believed to have fled the area.

The exact circumstances leading to the altercation and the cause of Zakaria’s death are yet to be established and are subject to the ongoing police investigation.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram Ex-Services League condemned the incident and expressed concern over the death of Zakaria, who had served in the Army.

In a statement, the organisation said it was deeply saddened that a serving personnel had met such an unfortunate fate while on leave in his home state. It called for justice and urged the authorities to take appropriate action against those responsible.

Police investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events, identify all those involved and determine the exact cause of death.