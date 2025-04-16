The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) recently unveiled four significant rock art sites in four districts of Mizoram. Mizoram shares large portion of international border with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The Archeological Survey of India on X, formerly known as Twitter said that a recent Village-to-Village survey conducted across four districts of Mizoram—Khawzawl, Saitual, Serchhip, and Champhai—has unveiled four significant rock art sites.

They said that in the Maite village of Saitual District, a rock cliff features a prominent human figure surrounded by smaller human figures, animals, gongs, a row of Mithun heads, and some unidentified symbols.

"In Lianpui Champhai District, carvings include a prominent human figure, stacked rows of human figures, animals, fish, spears, dao, hornbills, and rectangular chambers, offering a glimpse into the region's ancient artistry while in the Tualte site (Khawzawl District) showcases Mithun heads, human figures, grooved marks, and rectangular figurines etched into a vast rock surface" said ASI.

ASI further informed that that in Chhawrtu of Khawzawl District reveals a unique combination of human figures, Mithun heads, rows of human heads, a circular figurine with tendril-like lines, and a fish motif, all intricately carved into the rock.

"These discoveries highlight the rich cultural heritage of Mizoram and the artistic expression of its ancient inhabitants", said ASI.