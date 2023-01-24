Acting on a specific input, a team from the Sairang police station recovered and seized 1.356 Kgs (113 soap cases) of heroin, valued at Rs 6.78 Crores in the international market.

Notably, the suspected drugs were recovered from the joint possession of Sams Uddin (38) of Barigram, Patharkandi, Karimganj District, Assam and Basit Uddin (34) of Patharkandi, Karimganj District.

Both the accused were arrested and Sairang PS case u/s 21(c)/25 ND&PS Act was registered for further investigation on forward/ backward linkages.

Also Read: Mizoram: Police seize drugs worth Rs 3.4 core in Champhai district

Mizoram Police on January 23 said it has seized 50 soap cases containing 625 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.4 crore in the state's Champhai district.

The seizure was made after a team of police detained one truck carrying empty cooking gas cylinders.

Upon searching the truck which was coming heading towards Silchar from Ngopa in the Champhai district, the police recovered the drugs and apprehended the driver.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Vairengte Police Station for further legal action.

