Assam man among two held as Mizoram police seize drugs worth Rs 6.89 crore in three operations

Mizoram Police seized narcotics worth more than Rs 6.89 crore in three separate anti-drug operations across the state and arrested two persons, including a man from Assam, officials said on July 24.

The largest seizure was made in the early hours of July 21 near Mualrawt on the Zokhawthar-Melbuk road in Champhai district, close to the India-Myanmar border. Police intercepted two men travelling on a scooter, but the suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled after noticing the patrol.

A search of the scooter led to the recovery of 6.73 kg of methamphetamine tablets, valued at approximately Rs 4.75 crore in the illicit market. A case has been registered at the Zokhawthar Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and efforts are underway to trace the absconding suspects.

In another operation on July 23, acting on specific intelligence, a special police team intercepted a truck in Saitual district and recovered 2 kg of morphine worth around Rs 2.09 crore.

The truck driver, Kabir Hussain (30), a resident of Tarapur village in Assam's Cachar district, was arrested and booked under the NDPS Act.

Earlier, on the evening of July 15, the Champhai Police Special Task Force intercepted a car at the Khankawn check gate and seized 24 grams of heroin valued at Rs 4.8 lakh from the driver.

The accused, identified as Lalrinnunga, a resident of Hmuncheng village in Khawzawl district, was arrested and charged under the NDPS Act.

Police said investigations are underway in all three cases as part of continued efforts to crack down on drug trafficking along the India-Myanmar border.