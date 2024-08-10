In a significant move aimed at resolving the protracted border dispute between Assam and Mizoram, Assam’s Minister for Border Protection & Development, Atul Bora, met with Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma at the latter’s residence on Saturday, August 10.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Lalduhoma expressed his concerns about the ongoing border issues that have plagued the two states for years. He acknowledged that while previous dialogues have consistently upheld the status quo, they have ultimately stalled progress toward a lasting solution. “The adherence to the status quo has hindered our goal of finding a permanent resolution,” Lalduhoma stated, emphasizing his commitment to settling the dispute during his party’s tenure in government.

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In response, Minister Atul Bora conveyed his gratitude to the Mizoram Chief Minister for facilitating the discussion and echoed the desire to continue constructive dialogue. Bora underscored Assam's commitment to achieving a peaceful and permanent resolution to the border conflict, highlighting the importance of sustained efforts to foster lasting peace between the two neighboring states.