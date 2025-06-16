The 84th Raising Day of the Assam Regiment was commemorated in Mizoram, with Governor General (Retd.) Vijay Kumar Singh leading the tributes to fallen soldiers. The event was held on a Monday, although the exact date was not specified. Attendees gathered to honour the jawans who sacrificed their lives in service to the nation, marking a day of remembrance and respect.

Representatives from the Mizoram Ex-Services League (MESL), along with members of the Assam Regiment and Assam Rifles, participated in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial. This act of remembrance underscored the enduring legacy of bravery and sacrifice associated with the regiment, which continues to hold a revered place in military history.

An interactive session followed at the AR Ground, focusing on the regiment's remarkable contributions. Governor Singh applauded the regiment for its unwavering dedication and invaluable service, urging them to maintain their legacy of courage and inspire future generations to uphold values of sacrifice and honour. He highlighted how the regiment's history is a beacon of inspiration for many.



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The event was attended by notable personalities, including Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) MLA Lt Col Clement Lalhmingthanga (Retd.), president of MESL. Lt Col Lalhmingthanga praised the Assam Rifles for their meticulous organisation of the ceremony, which successfully highlighted the past achievements and ongoing relevance of the regiment.

Dignitaries such as Assam Rifles DIG Brigadier Pushpendar Sorayan and Padma Shri Awardee Hav. Lalbiakthanga, president of the World War II Veterans' Association, were present, adding significance to the occasion. Their attendance highlighted the respect and admiration for the regiment's storied history and its role in national defence.

The commemoration of the Assam Regiment's Raising Day is not only a celebration of historical achievements but also an opportunity to inspire future commitment to national service. Governor Singh's remarks emphasised the importance of carrying forward the regiment's honourable legacy, encouraging the younger generation to embrace the values that define the Assam Regiment's proud tradition. The event served as a reminder of the sacrifices made and the courage required to protect the nation's integrity.