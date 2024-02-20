The Battalion of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), working in collaboration with Excise and Narcotics, Anti Narcotics Squad, Aizawl, seized five soap cases containing 60 grams of Heroin valued at Rs 42,00,000. The operation took place in the General Area Zotlang YMA roadside, near a playground in Aizawl, resulting in the arrest of one individual on Monday.

The joint effort by Assam Rifles and Excise & Narcotics, the Anti Narcotics Squad, was based on specific information. The recovered drugs and the detained individual were handed over to Excise and Narcotics, Anti Narcotics Squad, Aizawl, on February 19, 2024, for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing issue of illegal drug smuggling is a major concern for Mizoram and India as a whole. Assam Rifles, known as the 'Sentinels of Northeast,' continues its dedicated efforts against illegal drug trafficking.

In a separate incident on February 17, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Customs Preventive Force (Mizoram), intercepted 114 bags of Areca nuts worth Rs 63.84 Lakhs in the general area Mualkawi, Champhai District, Mizoram.

Earlier, on February 15, Assam Rifles, along with Mizoram Police, discovered war-like stores on Mizoram's Chaltlang Sairang road in Aizawl. The recovered items included 165 Boxes (100 nos each) of Detonator (No 8) and 993 Centimeters of Safety Fuze.

On the same day, Assam Rifles also found Gelatine Sticks - 110 Nos, Ordinary detonator - 100 Nos, small arms rounds of point 22 Rim fire, long Rifle Ball - 50 Nos, 12 Gauge shotgun cartridge - 20 Nos, and Safety fuze - 2.3 meters at Tuisih Village, Siaha District, Mizoram.