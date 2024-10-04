The Assam Rifles and Mizoram Excise & Narcotics department, in a joint operation seized approximately 1980 grams of Methamphetamine tablets, worth over Rs 6 crore from New Siaha, Siaha district, on October 3. Two individuals were also arrested in this connection.

Based on specific information about contraband items being smuggled to India from Myanmar, the smuggler who has been identified as a resident of Myanmar was arrested while handing over the consignment to a local resident in Siaha.

Later, a search operation was launched in the area and further recoveries were made.

The entire consignment of Methamphetamine was worth Rs 6,65,01,007.

The individuals are now under custody of Excise and Narcotics Department, Siaha for further investigation and legal proceedings.