In a joint operation by team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police based on specific information recovered war like stores near BP 15, Saiha district along Indo-Myanmar Border on January 7.



The recovery included 5mm Cordex yellow colour, 36 IED container shell, 6 Explosive filled IED large, 7 Explosive filled IED small, 2 Electric wire, 3 Empty IED container large, 200 gm Expl, 1 fuze, 25 Improvised iron spring, 24 Ignitor cap, 26 Cap FS, 58 match box, 3 pressure IED container, 26 improvised IED release switch and 11 improvised pressure switches.



The recovered items were handed over to Phura police station on January 7 for further legal proceedings.



It is to be noted that the ongoing smuggling of war like store is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the Indo- Myanmar border.

Earlier, Lunglei Batallion under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered a huge Cache of War like stores (WLS) on December 28 2022.



Notably, the Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles recovered a huge Cache of War-like stores (WLS).

The operation was carried out at Kakichhua village near Koladyne river, Block Zorinpui of Lawngtlai district based on specific information.



The team had specific information on the possible smuggling of Weapon and War like stores including Gelatin sticks, Detonators, Cordex, Sleeping bags, BPJ, Combat Boots, Khukhri, Quadcopter Wings, Quadcopter Motor along with a combat T-Shirt.



On the other hand, in a bid to contain the smuggling of drugs, areca nuts, and others, the Mizoram government on December 15, decided to constitute a ''Task Force''.



As per an official statement, the task force will include officials of the state Home Department and the decision was taken during a meeting chaired by state Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

Besides, Zoramthanga, several government officials and leaders of the Central Young Mizo Association were present during the meeting wherein the members agreed to set up duty posts and check gates along the international borders.



The statement further claimed that the state police will be assisted by volunteers of the association and other NGOs in the war against smuggling.