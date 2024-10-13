In a major crackdown on illegal activities near the Indo-Myanmar border, a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police led to the recovery of a large cache of war-like materials.

Acting on intelligence about the movement of suspicious items near the Tiau River, the security forces swiftly launched the operation to intercept a motorcycle believed to be carrying the illicit cargo.

The bike's rider, upon realizing the imminent risk of capture, abandoned the vehicle and fled across the river, evading arrest. An intensive search led to the discovery an abandoned motorcycle revealed a startling discovery—39,900 detonators along with a mobile phone, potentially indicating the intended use of the explosives.

The successful operation highlights the effective intelligence-gathering capabilities, strategic planning, and close coordination between Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Police in addressing security threats in the border region.

The recovered materials have been handed over to Mizoram Police for further investigation, as authorities probe the origin and intended recipients of the explosives.



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