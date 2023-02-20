A joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized heroin worth Rs 19.5 lakh and arrested one person along the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram, according to a statement released by Assam Rifles on February 19.

Acting on a tip-off, the team set up a mobile check post at Zokhawthar village in Champhai district and intercepted a vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, they found heroin concealed in small pouches and arrested the driver.

The successful operation serves as a major blow to the drug trade in the region, as authorities continue to work towards eradicating the illegal activity and keeping the citizens safe.

As investigations continue, the team remains vigilant and committed to their mission to prevent the illegal drug trade from entering the country.

Earlier, Mizoram Police on February 13 seized 1.878 Kgs of heroin and arrested one person in the case in Champai district.

The arrested invidual have been identified as PC Lalremruata. According to reports, PC Lalremruata was carrying the banned contraband from Zokhawthar to Aizawl.

Police said that the estimated value of the seized heroin would be around Rs. 9.39 crore approximately in the international market.

Earlier on January 23 Mizoram Police seized 50 soap cases containing 625 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.4 crore in the state's Champhai district.

The seizure was made after a team of police detained one truck carrying empty cooking gas cylinders.

Upon searching the truck which was coming heading towards Silchar from Ngopa in the Champhai district, the police recovered the drugs and apprehended the driver.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Vairengte Police Station for further legal action.

Besides this, Assam Police also arrested two persons with drugs from Harmati in the Nagaon district of Assam on January 22 night.

In a joint operation, the police team seized around 1.78 grams of drugs stored in 10 containers from a house in Harmati.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mehra Khatun and Rafiqul Islam.

On January 21, in yet another successful crackdown on drug trafficking in the state of Assam, Guwahati city police had seized 101 kg of Marijuana from a truck in the Jorabat area.

Guwahati Joint Commissioner of Police, Partha Sarthi Mahanta along with a team of city police intercepted a truck at Jorabat during a Naka check and found a huge consignment of drugs hidden inside the vehicle.

During the search operation, it was learned that the truck was coming from Tripura with the seized consignment and was on its way to North India.

As per police estimates, the market value of the seized marijuana is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore.

The police also arrested two persons in this regard and further investigation was initiated to find any linkages to the case.