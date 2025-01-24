A flagging-in ceremony was held today to mark the successful conclusion of a National Integration Tour (NIT) organized by the Assam Rifles for 10 students of Assam Rifles Middle School, Aizawl District, Mizoram. The week-long educational and cultural tour took the students through iconic locations in Northeast India, including Guwahati (Assam), Shillong (Meghalaya), and back to Aizawl.

The initiative aimed to broaden students' horizons by exposing them to the region's cultural, historical, and ecological diversity. The tour began with a flight to Guwahati, where students visited key cultural and historical landmarks, gaining insights into Assam's rich heritage. A safari at Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offered the students a close-up experience of vibrant wildlife and lush biodiversity.

From Guwahati, the journey continued by bus to Shillong, the "Scotland of the East." Students explored natural attractions such as Elephant Falls, Laitlum Canyon, and the crystal-clear waters of the Umngot River in Dawki. The scenic beauty and serenity of these locations left a lasting impression on the young participants.

The tour also included an interaction with peers at the Assam Rifles Public School in Shillong, fostering a sense of cultural exchange and camaraderie. A meeting with the Additional Director General of Assam Rifles served as an inspiring highlight, with students gaining valuable insights from the esteemed officer.

The group returned to Guwahati by bus before flying back to Aizawl, concluding the transformative journey.

During the flagging-in ceremony, the Commandant of the Assam Rifles Battalion commended the students for their enthusiastic participation and emphasized the importance of such initiatives. "This tour has been a unique opportunity for the students to explore the diversity, culture, and natural beauty of Northeast India. We hope the experiences gained will inspire them to aim high and contribute positively to their communities," he remarked.

The students expressed their excitement about the memories and lessons from the tour. They thanked the Assam Rifles for providing them with an opportunity to explore and connect with the wider region.