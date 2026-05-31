Assam Rifles conducts boatmanship training in Mizoram for monsoon preparedness

The Assam Rifles conducted a five-day Boatmanship Training Cadre from May 26 to 30 for personnel deployed across Mizoram to enhance operational preparedness ahead of the monsoon season.

According to an official release, the training programme focused on boat handling, river navigation, flood rescue operations, casualty evacuation, outboard motor handling, safety procedures and tactical river-crossing techniques. Personnel underwent extensive practical training aimed at improving their ability to operate effectively in flood-prone and inaccessible areas during monsoon-related emergencies.

The training concluded with a practical exercise involving river-crossing and rescue drills, validating the skills acquired by the participants. The initiative reflects Assam Rifles' commitment to maintaining a high level of operational readiness and disaster response capability in the Northeast.

Known as the "Sentinels of the Northeast," Assam Rifles continues to play a crucial role in assisting civil authorities and local communities during natural disasters and emergencies across the region.

Meanwhile, in a separate anti-narcotics operation, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, seized approximately seven lakh Yaba tablets valued at around Rs 8 crore during a joint operation at Mungiakami on May 16.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, security forces intercepted a pickup vehicle and recovered the large consignment of contraband tablets during a thorough search. One person, identified as Kauchar Hussain (28), a resident of Jatan Bari in Gomati district, was arrested in connection with the smuggling attempt.

The seized narcotics and the accused were subsequently handed over to the DRI for further investigation and legal action. Authorities said intensified surveillance and coordinated enforcement operations will continue across the Northeast to disrupt drug trafficking networks and curb the movement of narcotics in the region.