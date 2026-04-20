Assam Rifles, Customs bust cigarette smuggling racket in Mizoram; goods worth Rs 2.37 crore seized
Assam Rifles and Customs busted a cigarette smuggling racket in Mizoram, seizing Rs 2.37 crore worth of goods. Investigations continue to curb illegal trade and secure borders.
In a major anti-smuggling operation, Assam Rifles in coordination with the Customs Department seized a large consignment of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 2.37 crore from Zemabawk South in Mizoram's Aizawl.
Officials said 99 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes were recovered during the joint operation, and one individual was apprehended in connection with the seizure. The date of the operation was not disclosed.
The detained person, along with the seized goods, has been handed over to the Customs Department in Aizawl for further legal action and investigation.
Authorities said the operation is part of sustained efforts to curb illegal smuggling activities in the region.
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