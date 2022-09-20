Assam Rifles (east) Major General VK Nambiar, YSM, SM, Inspector General interacted with Mizoram Governor Dr Haribabu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan September 20, 2022.

The Governor conveyed about the cordial relationship between Assam Rifles and the state administration and commendable work done by Assam Rifles in managing the ongoing Illegal influx of Myanmar Nationals.

The ongoing meet across Indo-Myanmar Border was discussed and the future course of action to control the movement of cadres and the preparedness of AR in case of any untoward incident or forceful entry was also discussed.

The DIG also mentioned about the poor conditions of road in Mizoram owing to monsoons and the need to improve the communication infrastructure to connect the remote areas of the state with the district headquarters. Having recently taken over as IG Assam Rifles (EAST), Honourable governor conveyed his wishes in having a fruitful tenure at the East.