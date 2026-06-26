Assam Rifles, excise department seize heroin worth Rs 47.25 lakh in Mizoram; four held

Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Excise and Narcotics Department, seized heroin worth an estimated Rs 47.25 lakh and apprehended four persons during a raid in Mizoram's Aizawl district.

The operation was carried out on June 24 in the Tuikual North area of Aizawl based on specific intelligence inputs.

During the search, security personnel recovered five hongs of Heroin No. 4 weighing approximately 63 grams from multiple concealed locations inside a residential house.

According to preliminary investigations, the contraband had been smuggled from Myanmar and was intended for further distribution within Aizawl.

A total of four persons, including three women and one man, were apprehended during the operation.

The accused, along with the seized narcotics, have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Aizawl, for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Officials said the successful operation underscores the close coordination between Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department in curbing cross-border narcotics trafficking in Mizoram.

The Assam Rifles reiterated its commitment to combating drug trafficking and maintaining peace, security and stability in the region.

