Assam Rifles facilitates interaction between specially abled students and Mizoram Governor

The Assam Rifles organised an interaction between specially abled students of Shalom Special School, Serchhip and Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh at Lok Bhavan, Aizawl on April 23.

The initiative was part of an educational tour involving 18 students and five teachers. During the interaction, the Governor engaged warmly with the students, appreciating their determination and encouraging them to pursue their dreams with confidence.

Officials said the programme aimed to inspire young minds while promoting inclusivity and social welfare.

The interaction concluded on a positive note, highlighting the continued commitment of Assam Rifles towards community engagement and strengthening civil-military relations in Mizoram.