Heroin worth Rs 1.2 crore seized in Mizoram’s Zotlang, two women apprehended

Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Excise and Narcotics Department of Champhai, Mizoram, seized a significant quantity of Heroin No. 4 from the Zotlang area on the evening of June 20, 2025.



Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the joint team launched the operation around 8:00 pm on June 20.



At approximately 8:30 PM, two women suspects were intercepted. Upon thorough search, authorities recovered 13 hongs (packets) of Heroin No. 4, weighing 161.200 grams, with an estimated street value of Rs 1.209 crore.



The seized contraband and the two apprehended individuals were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further investigation and necessary legal action.