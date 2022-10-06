Major General V K Nambiar, YSM, SM, Inspector general Assam Rifles (East) called on and interacted with Chief Minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga and discussed the illegal influx and drug smuggling taking place in the state.

The CM was appreciative of the cordial relations between Assam Rifles and state Government and said he is hoping that good efforts of AR will continue in the coming days.

The General officer also recommended that there should be joint & careful monitoring and management of illegal influx to avoid discrepancies in refugee data.

He also conveyed to CM that Assam rifles will work hand-in-hand with state government to promote all the central and state government schemes that locals in remote areas are unaware of to enhance the living standards of the people across the state.



He also mentioned that the path-breaking perception management activities shall continue to be in place and will be planned in a manner to benefit the locals in the best possible manner.

He assured the CM of all the possible support and assistance from Assam Rifles to the state government whenever required. The ongoing drug menace was also discussed and despite the challenges of the FMR and the vast AOR, all out efforts are being made to block the entry/exit routes at the IMB to avoid any Narcotics/ Contrabands from entering the hinterland.