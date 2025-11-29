Environmental body withdraws from Mizoram land advisory committee citing govt bias

The Centre for Environment & Social Justice (CESJ) has formally withdrawn from the Advisory Committee overseeing the use of Assam Rifles land recently transferred to the Government of Mizoram. In a letter to Chief Minister Lalduhoma, CESJ expressed appreciation for the support of NGOs and civil society but cited concerns that the Advisory Committee's actions increasingly reflect government preferences over environmental and public interests.



CESJ participated in discussions on green space preservation, the State-Level Project Monitoring Committee, and issues related to tree felling at the vacated Assam Rifles’ land in Aizawl. The group emphasised its advocacy for the safety and welfare of Aizawl residents. As a member of the Advisory Committee, CESJ attended four meetings and consistently maintained that "no new structures should be permitted on the vacated Assam Rifles land except essential green space, and that the area should be preserved as a pollution-free recreational zone for children, youth, and senior citizens alike."



The organisation expressed dissatisfaction with the decision-making process within the Advisory Committee, noting that "the Committee’s functioning appears to align more with the government’s preferences rather than environmental or public-interest considerations." CESJ stated that "participation from most members, primarily government representatives, made it difficult for genuinely impartial decisions to emerge."



CESJ underscored the importance of community input, stating, "before any final decision is taken, especially one that may require voting, the opinions of residents living in Aizawl should be prioritised." The group indicated willingness to respect the outcome of a majority opinion, even if it means reluctantly accepting a Convention Centre despite disagreeing with it.



In 2024, CESJ conducted a study on the tree population and carbon storage at the Assam Rifles campus. The research found that "Assam Rifles had previously felled more than 100 trees, including several valuable species, which significantly contributed to Aizawl’s green cover."



The findings were published on 7 December 2024, highlighting the area's environmental significance. On 15 February 2025, CESJ sent a formal appeal to the Union Home Minister, requesting the cancellation of the proposed Laldenga Centre and advocating for an open green space on the site.



At the Advisory Committee’s first meeting on 5 May 2025, CESJ reiterated its stance and resubmitted its representation titled "Assam Rifles Chhuahsan Mizoram Sawrkarin A Hmanzui Dan Tur", stressing the need to safeguard the land as public green space. CESJ maintained that the proposed Convention Centre "goes against public and environmental interest" and reiterated its appeal to cancel the project, noting the Committee "seemed more aligned with government preferences than with environmental protection."



CESJ concluded by stating that the Advisory Committee’s stance appears inconsistent with public opinion and environmental welfare. It emphasised that CESJ’s goal remains the protection of the environment and safeguarding long-term public benefit, and strongly objects to any misrepresentation suggesting CESJ supports development that harms green spaces.