Assam Rifles seizes Meth worth Rs 21 crore in Mizoram

The Assam Rifles seized 6.86 kilograms (70,700 tablets) of Methamphetamine valued at around Rs 21 crore at Zokhawthar in Champhai district along the Mizoram–Myanmar border.

According to an official release, the seizure was carried out during a search operation at a border crossing point on Monday following specific intelligence inputs. The consignment, suspected to have been smuggled across the international border, was intercepted before it could be pushed into the local market.

The Assam Rifles stated that no arrests were made in connection with the seizure. The confiscated contraband was later handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Aizawl for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Officials described the operation as a significant step in curbing the flow of narcotics from across the border, noting that the Mizoram–Myanmar frontier has become a vulnerable route for drug trafficking in the Northeast.

The Assam Rifles has intensified its vigilance along border areas in recent months to check smuggling activities, which continue to pose a challenge to security agencies in the region.