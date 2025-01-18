The Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Zokhawthar Police Department, Mizoram seized Heroin No. 4 worth over Rs 34 lakh in the general area of PVCP Melbuk Road Junction, Champhai.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Assam Rifles marked its crusade against smuggling activities.

Four hongs of Heroin No 4 weighing 46 grams worth Rs 34,50,000 were recovered on January 17, following which the entire consignment was handed over to the police department for further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for Mizoram and India.



Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast,’ has continued its efforts against illegal smuggling and has also doubled its initiatives to nab the kingpins of contraband smuggling in Mizoram.