Assam Rifles marked National Girl Child Day with a compelling celebration at Aizawl, Mizoram, emphasizing empowerment and safety for young girls.





The event featured a dynamic karate demonstration and a self-defence workshop for girl students, designed to foster confidence and equip participants with essential personal safety techniques.



The initiative aimed not only to impart practical self-defence skills but also to promote physical fitness and resilience among young girls. Additionally, it highlighted the importance of eradicating harmful practices like child marriage and gender discrimination by advocating for a shift in societal attitudes.





Assam Rifles, through programs like these, continues to champion the empowerment of girls and their vital role in shaping an inclusive and progressive society. The event resonated deeply with students and educators, who expressed heartfelt appreciation for the force’s ongoing commitment to fostering community development and well-being.





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