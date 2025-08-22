Assam Rifles recover arms-ammunition, war-like stores in Mizoram’s Champhai
Assam Rifles recovered arms and ammunition in Champhai district. Mizoram Police seized contraband in Champhai and Aizawl districts. Operations targeted drug trafficking along the state’s border.
- Operation conducted from Vaphai to Saikhumpai based on specific intelligence inputs
- Assam Rifles recovered assault rifle, nine grenades and 36 rounds of ammunition
- Recovered arms were handed over to state police at Dungtlang station
The Assam Rifles launched an operation at Saikhumpai village in Mizoram’s Champhai district which led to the recovery of arms, ammunition and war-like stores, officials said on August 21.
The personnel conducted the operation from Vaphai to Saikhumpai area on the basis of specific inputs.
After conducting a thorough search of the area, quick reaction teams recovered an assault rifle, nine grenades and 36 rounds of ammunition, among other items, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.
The recovered arms and ammunition were handed over to the state police at Dungtlang, it added.
Earlier this week, the Mizoram Police seized a large quantity of contraband on two consecutive nights in Champhai and Aizawl districts, dealing a major blow to drug trafficking networks operating along the state’s border.
On the night of August 17, personnel of Hnahlan Beat Post under Champhai Police found a suspiciously parked white EECO van (Reg. No. MZ-01-Z-6975) on the outskirts of Hnahlan village. As the police team approached, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled into a nearby jungle.
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