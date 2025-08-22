Assam Rifles recover arms-ammunition, war-like stores in Mizoram’s Champhai

The Assam Rifles launched an operation at Saikhumpai village in Mizoram’s Champhai district which led to the recovery of arms, ammunition and war-like stores, officials said on August 21.

The personnel conducted the operation from Vaphai to Saikhumpai area on the basis of specific inputs.

After conducting a thorough search of the area, quick reaction teams recovered an assault rifle, nine grenades and 36 rounds of ammunition, among other items, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The recovered arms and ammunition were handed over to the state police at Dungtlang, it added.

Earlier this week, the Mizoram Police seized a large quantity of contraband on two consecutive nights in Champhai and Aizawl districts, dealing a major blow to drug trafficking networks operating along the state’s border.

On the night of August 17, personnel of Hnahlan Beat Post under Champhai Police found a suspiciously parked white EECO van (Reg. No. MZ-01-Z-6975) on the outskirts of Hnahlan village. As the police team approached, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled into a nearby jungle.