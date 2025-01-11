The Assam Rifles, on January 10, recovered 12,620 kgs of illegal areca nuts worth Rs 88.34 lakhs in Mualkawi in Mizoram's Champhai district, a release said.

The entire consignment has been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal proceedings.

Earlier in the day, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Police and Tripura Forest Service, have destroyed large areas of ganja plantation spread over 16.2 hectares in the general area in Boxanagar Forest Range under Sonamura sub-division here.

The operation led to the eradication of 16,500 cannabis plants, valued at approximately Rs 70 lakh, said Assam Rifles in a press release issued on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Assam Rifles recovered 10,320 kgs of illegal Areca Nuts worth Rs 72.24 Lakhs approximately in general area Zote, Champhai district of Mizoram as per a press release.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Reps of Customs Preventive Force, Champhai on January 4.