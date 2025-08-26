Assam Rifles renames Mizoram education centre after gallantry awardee Bevela Lushai

Assam Rifles has renamed its NIEDO-run skill and education facility at Zokhawsang in Mizoram as the Bevela Centre of Excellence, paying tribute to Rifleman (Late) Bevela Lushai, an Ashok Chakra awardee remembered for his bravery during the 1960 Purr Post attack in Nagaland.

The ceremony, held on August 25, was attended by Lushai’s daughter, Vanlalnghaki Chhakchhuak, along with family members, ex-servicemen, and students. The event coincided with “Purr Day,” which marks the defence of Purr Post. Major General Suresh Kumar Bhambhu, IGAR (East), presided over the renaming.

Rifleman Lushai was posthumously honoured with the Ashok Chakra after risking his life under heavy fire to retrieve critical ammunition during the attack on Purr Post on August 25, 1960. His actions helped the troops repel over 500 insurgents and hold the post.

Earlier this month, Assam Rifles also reported a major anti-smuggling success, seizing nearly Rs 90 lakh worth of illegal “ORIS” cigarettes in Champhai district. The contraband, recovered on August 7 during a search in the Chhungte area, was handed over to the Legal Metrology Department.