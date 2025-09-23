Assam Rifles seize arms, arrest man in Mizoram’s Champhai district

Mizoram security forces have intercepted a cache of weapons and ammunition, arresting one person in Champhai district, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel, in coordination with Mizoram Police, raided a house in Zokhawthar town on September 21.

The operation led to the recovery of a 5.56mm M4A1 carbine with magazine, 19 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, and 100 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Robert Vanlalliana was taken into custody in connection with the seizure, the Assam Rifles statement added.

This comes days after the paramilitary force recovered a large cache near Saikhumphai village on September 19, close to the India-Myanmar border.

The haul included a Heckler & Koch G3 assault rifle, a Springfield sniper rifle, a 60mm mortar tube, 21 cartridges for various rifles, 13 grenades, and other war-like materials.

Officials said the operations are part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal arms movement along the border region.