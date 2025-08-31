Weapons and explosives recovered in Mizoram's Champhai; one apprehended

Assam Rifles troops recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, explosives and war-like stores in Saikumphai village, Champhai district, Mizoram, during an intelligence-based operation on August 29. One individual was apprehended.

Acting on credible inputs, the troops cordoned a suspected house in Saikumphai and recovered a 12-bore rifle, a pistol, ammunition and explosives. The house owner was taken into custody. Further searches in the adjoining forest led to the unearthing of a hidden cache.

The recovery included one Heckler & Koch G3 assault rifle, two Springfield sniper rifles, two shotguns, one MA assault rifle, two hand grenades, 75 live sniper rounds, 92 live .303 tracer rounds, 91 live 5.56mm rounds, and other assorted ammunition. Explosives seized comprised three drums of Cordtex, IED-making materials, one cylindrical explosive packet, and seven packets of PEK. War-like stores such as scopes, bulletproof jackets, a bulletproof plate, and a belt were also recovered.

Officials said the seizure averted a possible security threat in the region. The apprehended individual and the seized arms have been handed over to Dungtlang police for further investigation.