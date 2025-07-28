Assam rifles seize drugs worth Rs 46.65 crore in major Mizoram operations

The Assam Rifles, acting on precise intelligence, carried out two successful anti-narcotics operations this week in Mizoram, leading to the seizure of narcotics worth over Rs 46 crore and the apprehension of three suspects.

On July 26, a team from the Assam Rifles recovered 1.041 kg of Heroin No. 4 and 9.381 kg of methamphetamine tablets during a search in the Melbuk, Zokhawthar region near the Indo-Myanmar border.

The seized contraband is valued at approximately Rs 40.05 crore in the international market. Authorities confirmed the drugs have been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for further investigation.

Two days earlier, on July 24, another targeted operation in Tuikhuahtlang, Aizawl, led to the seizure of 1.97 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 6.6 crore. Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team comprising the Assam Rifles, Aizawl Police, and the Narcotics Department set up a vehicle check post. Three individuals were detained after the drugs were found concealed inside their vehicle.

Officials said both operations were the result of coordinated efforts and timely intelligence gathering. The three apprehended individuals have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Aizawl, and legal proceedings are underway.

Security agencies have stepped up counter-narcotics efforts in the region, which is increasingly being used as a transit route for smuggling drugs across the border.