The Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Excise and Narcotics Department recovered 22 grams of Heroin No. 4 worth Rs 15.40 lakh from Champhai's Zote area, in Mizoram. A woman was also apprehended in this connection.

Acting on specific intelligence, the troops carried out the operation which led to the discovery of the contraband hidden inside the woman's clothing bag.

The woman, who has been identified as Tlangmawii (40), has been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai along with the seized consignment for further legal proceedings.

In a separate operation aimed at countering cross-border drug trafficking in Mizoram, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Police Department in Zokhawthar, seized 22.676 kg of Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 68.03 crore near the Balu Kai area, Zokhawthar, on Monday.

Acting on credible intelligence, troops from the Combined Operation Base (COB) in Zokhawthar launched an ambush in the area, resulting in the recovery of a substantial narcotics consignment, according to an official press release.

During the operation, the joint team observed a suspect crossing the Tiau River carrying a brown sack. A thorough search of the area led to the recovery of 22.676 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, the release stated.

These operations highlight the relentless efforts of Assam Rifles and local authorities to dismantle drug cartels operating in border regions.