A significant drug haul was made near Teikhang in Saitual district when Assam Rifles, working with Ngopa Police Station, intercepted two suspects and recovered 758 grams of heroin No. 4, valued at approximately Rs 5.36 crore. The seizure took place during a joint operation on the night of May 26-27, following a tip-off about narcotics trafficking.

Security forces had set up a mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) as part of their efforts to curb drug smuggling. The heroin was confiscated from two individuals riding Kenbo bikes and has been handed over to Ngopa Police for further investigation.

This operation is part of a wider crackdown on drug trafficking in the region. On the same day, a joint team comprising Cachar Police, Assam Rifles, and the Anti-Rhino Force Intelligence Unit (ARFIU) seized 648 grams of heroin worth around Rs 3.5 crore in Cachar district, Assam.

Earlier this week, Assam Police also intercepted narcotics worth over Rs 11.5 crore in two separate busts in Karbi Anglong and Cachar districts. One suspect, Ikbal Hussain Mazumder, was arrested with 84 grams of heroin in Silchar. Meanwhile, Karbi Anglong police seized nearly 5 kg of morphine valued at Rs 5 crore from a vehicle at Khatkhati checkpost, detaining a drug peddler.