Assam Rifles seize heroin worth over Rs 5 crore in Mizoram

The Assam Rifles seized 2,537.72 grams of Heroin No. 4, valued at approximately Rs 5.07 crore, during an intelligence-based operation in Zote area of Mizoram’s Champhai district on October 2.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the transportation of narcotics, Assam Rifles personnel launched the operation and intercepted two suspected individuals in the area.

A search led to the recovery of 2,537.72 grams of suspected Heroin No. 4. The consignment was valued at approximately Rs 5,07,54,400 according to the prevailing market rate.

The two apprehended individuals were identified as Myanmar nationals.

The seized narcotics and the two suspects were subsequently handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The seizure comes amid continued efforts by the Assam Rifles and civil agencies to curb narcotics smuggling along Mizoram’s border with Myanmar. Recent operations in and around Zote have also resulted in the seizure of heroin consignments and arrests.