Assam rifles seize heroin worth Rs 11.4 crore in Mizoram, three arrested

Assam Rifles troops seized a major consignment of narcotics during an operation near World Bank Road, Vawkte Kai, Zokhawthar, Mizoram, on September 23. Acting on intelligence inputs about drug trafficking, the force apprehended three individuals while they attempted to recover a concealed package.

A search led to the recovery of 1.377 kilograms of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 11.40 crore. The arrested suspects have been identified as Zarzosanga, Joseph Lalmuansanga, and Malsawmkimi. Both the seized drugs and the accused were handed over to the Customs and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further legal action.

This operation comes close on the heels of another major seizure earlier this month in the same area. On September 12, Assam Rifles intercepted a suspect carrying a bag near the riverbank in Zokhawthar. The individual fled, abandoning the bag, which was later found to contain 2.372 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets—about 20,200 tablets—worth nearly Rs 7.11 crore.

Officials said these back-to-back recoveries highlight the growing challenge of drug trafficking in the region and reinforce Assam Rifles’ commitment to curbing the narcotics trade along Mizoram’s border areas.