Assam Rifles seize Methamphetamine worth Rs 8.8 crore, illegal cigarettes worth Rs 47.45 lakh in Mizoram

The Assam Rifles seized methamphetamine tablets valued at approximately Rs 8.80 crore and illegal foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 47.45 lakh in two separate operations in Mizoram on October 8. One person was apprehended in connection with the cigarette seizure, while the seized narcotics were handed over to the state’s Excise and Narcotics Department for further action.

In the first operation, Assam Rifles personnel recovered 11 kg of methamphetamine tablets concealed in 10 boxes during a search in the Tlangsam area of Champhai district. The seized drugs were estimated to be worth Rs 8.80 crore.

Following the seizure, the narcotics were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for further investigation and legal proceedings.

In a separate joint operation with the Aizawl District Executive Force at Seling, Assam Rifles personnel seized 14 master boxes and 249 boxes of illegal foreign-origin cigarettes containing a total of 1,89,800 cigarette sticks. The seized cigarettes were valued at approximately Rs 47.45 lakh.

One person was apprehended during the operation, and a car allegedly linked to the cigarette consignment was also seized. The individual, along with the cigarettes and vehicle, was handed over to the Aizawl District Executive Force for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The two operations resulted in the seizure of narcotics and illegal cigarette consignments with a combined estimated value of more than Rs 9.27 crore.