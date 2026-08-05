Assam Rifles seize protected medicinal plant worth Rs 1.05 crore in Mizoram, five held

Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Forest Department, seized a large consignment of the protected medicinal plant Paris polyphylla, locally known as Anchiri, in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, officials said on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out at Hmawngbuchhuah on August 3, during which security personnel recovered 311 bags of Anchiri weighing 10,574 kg. The seized consignment is estimated to be worth around Rs 1.05 crore.

Five individuals were apprehended in connection with the case, while five vehicles allegedly used for transporting the protected forest produce were also seized.

The recovered medicinal plant, the arrested individuals and the seized vehicles have been handed over to the Forest Department, Lawngtlai district, for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Officials said the successful operation highlights the continued efforts of the Assam Rifles and the Forest Department to crack down on the illegal collection and trafficking of protected forest produce along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Paris polyphylla is a protected medicinal plant valued for its use in traditional medicine and has been increasingly targeted by illegal traffickers due to its high commercial value.