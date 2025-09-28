Assam Rifles seizes contraband worth Rs 8.7 crore in Mizoram, 10 arrested

In a major crackdown on smuggling activities, Assam Rifles personnel recovered a huge cache of contraband items valued at Rs 8.7 crore during a series of operations across Mizoram in the past two days. Ten individuals were apprehended in connection with the seizures, the paramilitary force confirmed on Sunday, September 28.



On Friday, Assam Rifles intercepted three trucks on the outskirts of Aizawl and another heavy commercial vehicle at Seiling in Aizawl district on Saturday. The operations led to the recovery of 650 bags of white poppy seeds and 35 cartons of foreign cigarettes, worth approximately ₹5.9 crore. Seven individuals involved in transporting the items were taken into custody.



In a separate operation in Champhai district’s Tlangsam village on Friday, the force recovered 146 cases of smuggled foreign cigarettes valued at ₹2.8 crore. Three more individuals were apprehended in connection with the consignment.



The seized contraband, along with all 10 accused, has been handed over to the Customs Department and the State Legal Metrology Department for further investigation and legal proceedings. Officials noted that the operations reflect the continued efforts of Assam Rifles to curb cross-border smuggling in the region.