Assam Rifles seizes heroin worth Rs 15.42 crore in Mizoram’s Champhai

Assam Rifles personnel seized smuggled heroin worth Rs 15.42 crore during an operation in Mizoram’s Champhai district near the India–Myanmar border, officials said on January 22.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs related to narcotics trafficking, the troops set up a mobile check post at Diltlang village on January 20, according to a defence spokesperson.

During the operation, Assam Rifles personnel intercepted a suspicious two-wheeler and recovered 2 kg of heroin being illegally transported. Two persons involved in the smuggling attempt fled the spot but were later apprehended, the spokesperson said.

A mobile phone belonging to the alleged peddlers was also seized during the operation.

The recovered heroin consignment and the seized mobile phone have been handed over to the local police for further investigation and necessary legal action, officials added.