Assam Rifles seizes heroin worth Rs 1.87 crore near Myanmar Border in Mizoram

Assam Rifles personnel seized 250.21 grams of heroin worth over Rs 1.87 crore during an operation near the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram’s Champhai district, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the movement of narcotics, Assam Rifles personnel laid an ambush along the Tiau River in the Vangkai area of Zokhawthar on August 30.

During the operation, troops spotted a woman crossing the river carrying a green polybag. After placing the bag on the riverbank, she reportedly signalled to a person waiting nearby on a scooter.

The duo allegedly fled after noticing the presence of Assam Rifles personnel. While the woman escaped towards Myanmar, the other person fled on a scooter, leaving the bag behind.

A subsequent search of the abandoned bag led to the recovery of 250.21 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth more than Rs 1.87 crore.

The seized contraband was subsequently handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for further investigation and legal proceedings.