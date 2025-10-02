Assam Rifles seizes Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 20.61 crore in Mizoram

In a major anti-narcotics operation, Assam Rifles personnel seized 6.87 kg of methamphetamine tablets valued at ₹20.61 crore from Khawzawl town in Mizoram, the paramilitary force said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific intelligence, troops spotted a suspect carrying a consignment on Tuesday. On noticing the presence of security personnel, the individual abandoned the package in a jungle area and fled the scene, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

A subsequent search led to the recovery of the methamphetamine tablets, popularly known as the “crazy drug,” which is banned in India due to its highly addictive and stimulant nature.

The seized narcotics have been handed over to Khawzawl Police for further investigation and legal action.