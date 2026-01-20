Assam Rifles seizes Rs 28 crore meth haul in Mizoram, arrests Assam resident

Assam Rifles has recovered methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 28 crore from a pickup van in Mizoram’s Champhai district, arresting one person in what officials described as the force’s second major drug seizure in four days.

The operation was carried out on January 18 at Ngur village in east Mizoram after troops noticed suspicious movement of a pickup vehicle, the Assam Rifles said. A search led to the seizure of 9.391 kg of methamphetamine tablets hidden inside a spare tyre.

The contraband, a highly addictive psychotropic substance, was valued at Rs 28.17 crore. One person, a resident of Assam, was arrested for possession of the drugs.

The seized narcotics and the arrested individual were handed over to the district police in Champhai for further investigation and legal action.

The latest recovery follows another large haul earlier this month. On January 14, Assam Rifles seized 9.8 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 29.4 crore during an operation at Zembawk on the northeastern outskirts of Aizawl, arresting one person in that case as well.