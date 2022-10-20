Musa Ahmed Siddiqui, one of Assam's most wanted men in the smuggling of the area nut syndicate has been found to have a VOTER ID (Election photo identity card) in Mizoram.

Siddiqui is a resident of Nilambazar, Karimganj, who has been arrested five days ago in connection with multi-state nexus that used to smuggle Burmese areca nuts to different parts of the country

According to sources, Musa Ahmed is the kingpin in the smuggling of Burmese areca nuts through Mizoram to different parts of the country.

Surprisingly, he is found to have a Voter ID in Aizawl West 1 assembly constituency in the Aizawl District of the Sairang area. whose Epic no. is - GDP0094425.

The big question is how he got to manage to have a Mizoram Voter ID while he is a permanent resident of Nilambazar, Karimganj, in an ILP-demanded state like Mizoram.