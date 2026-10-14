At least 10 pick-up trucks suspected of being illegally transported to Myanmar for sale were intercepted by local volunteers in Lawngtlai town in south Mizoram on Tuesday, October 13. The vehicles were stopped amid growing concerns over vehicle thefts and suspected cross-border smuggling through the district.

Members of the Young Lai Association (YLA), the largest civil society organisation in the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) area, intercepted the vehicles in the AOC Veng locality and subsequently handed them over to the authorities between 2 pm and 3 pm.

According to officials, the volunteers suspected that the vehicles were being transported across the international border into Myanmar for sale. The circumstances surrounding the movement of the vehicles and the allegations of illegal transportation are yet to be established.

The interception follows a recent meeting chaired by the Lawngtlai deputy commissioner to address concerns over a reported rise in vehicle thefts and the suspected illegal movement of vehicles through the district.

During the meeting, officials discussed reports that vehicles were being routed through Lawngtlai for sale in Myanmar. Concerns were also raised over allegations that new vehicles were being taken across the international border using forged or fraudulent documents.

The meeting described such activities as violations of the law and called for stricter monitoring and increased vigilance to prevent suspected vehicle smuggling through the district.

The latest interception comes amid heightened attention to the movement of vehicles through Lawngtlai, which shares an international border with Myanmar.